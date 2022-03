DETROIT — The Celtics didn’t play their best ball, and just like before the All-Star break, found themselves in a tight game against the lowly Pistons. But it didn’t go down as another loss. The Celtics prevailed in the 113-104 over the Pistons on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. It was far from a perfect game for the C’s, but they pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win. Boston has won 13 of its past 15 games as it continues to climb the East.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO