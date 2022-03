The de-facto girl's high school wrestling championships were held on Sunday in Casper in conjunction with the Sarah Tolin Memorial Tournament at the Ford Center. Girls have wrestled with the boys all season long on the Wyoming prep scene but this is the first time that a championship event has been held, just for the ladies. The minimum required amount of schools have expressed interest in sanctioning the sport and a meeting will be held in April to address that issue.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO