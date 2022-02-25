ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Asks Court to Dismiss ‘Implausible and False’ Sex Assault Lawsuit

By Nancy Dillon
 4 days ago

Snoop Dogg claims the sex assault lawsuit filed against him this month by an unidentified woman who claimed she was working for the rapper is so chronically flawed, a federal judge has no choice but to toss it out of court.

In a new 17-page dismissal motion filed Thursday, the rapper, born Calvin Broadus, says allegations that he cornered the woman in a recording studio bathroom nearly nine years ago and forced her into a sex act are both “implausible and false.” Beyond that, they’re too “threadbare” to support a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute listed in the complaint and too old to prosecute under state law, he claims.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her,” the new filing obtained by Rolling Stone states.

“She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career, and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career. Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move,’” the new paperwork claims.

According to the filing, Snoop Dogg is adamant that the forcible oral sex described in the woman’s complaint “never happened.” He also doubles down on earlier claims that the lawsuit is a “shakedown.”

“Plaintiff’s complaint, launched just days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money to stop plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly. But the fatal deficiencies in her complaint ensure her gambit will not succeed,” his new filing alleges, asking that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.

The Jane Doe accuser alleges in her complaint filed Feb. 9 that Snoop and Campbell, a.k.a. Bishop Don Magic Juan, sexually assaulted her in back-to-back attacks following a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California, on May 29, 2013.

She claims the assaults took place during an era when she purportedly worked for the rapper as a stage dancer.

Asked by Rolling Stone whether the woman ever worked for Snoop Dogg, a spokesperson for the rapper claimed there were no records of the woman’s employment. “[She] was never employed by Snoop Dogg or any of his companies and has furnished no proof to support her claim of employment by Snoop Dogg and/or his companies,” the rep said.

In the Feb. 9 complaint, the woman alleges Campbell assaulted her at a residence after the concert when he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth.” She further claims Campbell demanded she accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop purportedly was filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network . She claims Campbell told her Snoop wanted her there and might make her “his weather girl.” She complied “in hopes of advancing her career,” her filing states.

According to the complaint, the woman felt sick and was using a bathroom at the studio when Snoop Dogg allegedly entered, shut the door, grabbed her shoulder and forced his penis into her mouth. She claims the rapper also masturbated in front of her.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased defendant Snoop Dogg,” the complaint states. “Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

The accuser’s lawyer, Matt Finkelberg, calls his client “brave” for having “the courage to stand up for her rights” against someone with “elite celebrity status.”

“We believe it is the defendants’ intention to attack and intimidate any woman who goes against them,” Finkelberg said in a statement to Rolling Stone .

“If harassers like Mr. Broadus continue to retaliate against those who stand up to them, we are concerned there will be a disastrous chilling effect, and women will not come forward out of fear of retaliation. Even worse, harassers would feel emboldened to sexually assault without fear of consequences,” he said.

A ruling on Snoop Dogg’s dismissal motion was not immediately forthcoming.

