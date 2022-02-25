ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Women's Basketball: Northwestern senior sendoff sees 17-point Wildcat victory

By ANDY CRAIG Staff Reporter
 4 days ago
Coach Katie Gearlds addresses her team during a timeout in the fourth quarter.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

Severe ball control issues and an overall lack of shots hindered Purdue in their final road game of the season against Northwestern.

The Boilermakers (16-12, 7-10) fell 68-51 to the Wildcats (16-10, 8-7) in Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to spoil Northwestern's senior night and gain a potentially higher seed in the Big Ten tournament.

The Wildcats started the game with four seniors on the court, including former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year guard Veronica Burton. Guard Laya Hartman was the team's lone non-senior starter. The Boilermakers countered with their usual four-guard lineup featuring one senior, three juniors and one sophomore.

It didn’t take long for both upperclassmen-filled rosters to get off to a blazing offensive start, countering each successful bucket of the opposing team with a score of their own. Both teams’ seniors started to deviate from their comfort zones, and their confidence continued to grow from the numerous shots made, as senior guard Cassidy Hardin charged inside whenever she had possession.

Trailing by 9 at the half, Purdue was unable to surmount the deficit, as Northwestern extended their lead to 17 points late in the final quarter. The Boilermakers battled back in the third quarter, getting early help from Woltman and Terry in the post, who had the team’s only 8 points at the 5-minute mark.

Northwestern guard Veronica Burton picked up her third foul in the first 10 seconds of the second half but stayed in the game to give her team 6 points in the third to help maintain the 9 point lead over the Boilermakers.

The defensive matchup against Burton has proved problematic for the Boilermakers in the past. Earlier this February, when the two teams played in Mackey, Burton put up 26 points in the game, missing only a single shot in the second half.

“In the first half, Burton goes one for seven, and then in the second half she literally torched us,” head coach Katie Gearlds said about Burton’s early-February performance against Purdue. “I think that came down to (sophomore guard Madison Layden) not being able to move laterally, and we didn’t do a good job of clogging things up for (Burton).”

Layden managed to limit Burton to 12 points tonight; an impressive feat, considering the Wildcats typically rely on her for just under 18 per game.

The Boilermakers struggled to take care of the ball in the first half, reflected by their 14 turnovers. The third quarter proved to show little improvement, as they racked up six more, leading to seven fastbreak points for the Wildcats.

Purdue would end the end night with 22 total turnovers — a stark contrast to a Northwestern seven. The Wildcats managed 15 more shots than the Boilermakers in the game and had 16 free throw attempts, in comparison to a mere three from Purdue.

Following a 3-minute scoring drought late in the third from both teams, Layden knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to bring the Boilers within six. As the half continued, Purdue struggled to make progress on cutting down the Wildcat’s lead.

Layden and Woltman had 16 of the team’s 20 points at the final media timeout at which point Northwestern led 56-45.

The Wildcats went on a 9-0 run in the final minutes to bury the Boilers down by 16. Despite the efforts to keep the game close in the third quarter, Purdue was unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities on offense and struggled to shut down key players on defense.

The Boilermakers will play their last regular season game when they face Wisconsin in Mackey Arena Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.

