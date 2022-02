Even if you’re not actually looking to pay for 5G speeds, the rollout of the high-speed data service in the United States is not without its merits. The most important one, bar the actual faster data speeds, is the fact that we now have a plethora of 5G phones to choose from. Because it has become a very competitive market lately, we’re also hoping carriers will start lowering prices of 5G services (yeah, right!), especially since it will soon be the new standard in telecom.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO