ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Russell scores 37, leads T-wolves past Grizzlies 119-114

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns was on the Minnesota bench...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
Tribune-Review

Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hoops Rumors

Sixers look to add DeAndre Jordan

The Sixers are the frontrunners to acquire DeAndre Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, though the timing of such a move will have luxury tax implications. The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan in order to add free agent guard D.J. Augustin. Once Jordan hits the waiver wire, his veteran’s minimum contract could be claimed by any team. Philadelphia, which has the seventh-best record in the league, is low in the pecking order.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzlies#Timberwolves#Ap
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy