Chicago, IL

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Brimfield Sectional=

Championship=

Brimfield 56, Mendon Unity 40

1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Championship=

Hope Academy 55, Orr 44

1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=

Championship=

Colfax Ridgeview 45, Champaign St. Thomas More 29

1A Forreston Sectional=

Championship=

Galena 46, Stockton 38

1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=

Championship=

Serena 49, Newark 27

1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=

Championship=

Goreville 57, Christopher 53

2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=

Championship=

DePaul College Prep 54, Regina 33

2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=

Championship=

Normal University 39, Canton 36

2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=

Championship=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 62, IC Catholic 49

2A Johnsburg Sectional=

Championship=

Winnebago 50, Byron 38

3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=

Championship=

Nazareth 66, De La Salle 32

3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=

Championship=

Carmel 68, Deerfield 60

3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=

Championship=

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Oak Forest 30

3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=

Championship=

Morton 44, Washington 38

3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=

Championship=

Sycamore 57, Montini 56

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Championship=

Fenwick 40, River Forest Trinity 26

4A Aurora (East) Sectional=

Championship=

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Naperville North 51

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Championship=

St. Charles East 60, Wheaton North 54, OT

4A Bolingbrook Sectional=

Championship=

Bolingbrook 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 51

4A DeKalb Sectional=

Championship=

Barrington 58, South Elgin 51

4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=

Championship=

Loyola 42, Maine South 34

4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=

Championship=

Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 26

4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=

Championship=

Edwardsville 57, Normal Community 45

4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=

Championship=

Whitney Young 52, Lyons 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Mattoon, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Carterville vs. Breese Mater Dei, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Neoga vs. Effingham St. Anthony, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Okawville vs. Jacksonville Routt, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Pana vs. Paris, ppd. to Feb 25th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

