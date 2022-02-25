Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Brimfield Sectional=
Championship=
Brimfield 56, Mendon Unity 40
1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Championship=
Hope Academy 55, Orr 44
1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=
Championship=
Colfax Ridgeview 45, Champaign St. Thomas More 29
1A Forreston Sectional=
Championship=
Galena 46, Stockton 38
1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=
Championship=
Serena 49, Newark 27
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Championship=
Goreville 57, Christopher 53
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Championship=
DePaul College Prep 54, Regina 33
2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=
Championship=
Normal University 39, Canton 36
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Championship=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 62, IC Catholic 49
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Championship=
Winnebago 50, Byron 38
3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=
Championship=
Nazareth 66, De La Salle 32
3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=
Championship=
Carmel 68, Deerfield 60
3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=
Championship=
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Oak Forest 30
3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=
Championship=
Morton 44, Washington 38
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Championship=
Sycamore 57, Montini 56
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Championship=
Fenwick 40, River Forest Trinity 26
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Championship=
Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Naperville North 51
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Championship=
St. Charles East 60, Wheaton North 54, OT
4A Bolingbrook Sectional=
Championship=
Bolingbrook 60, Homewood-Flossmoor 51
4A DeKalb Sectional=
Championship=
Barrington 58, South Elgin 51
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Championship=
Loyola 42, Maine South 34
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Championship=
Stevenson 46, Lake Zurich 26
4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=
Championship=
Edwardsville 57, Normal Community 45
4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=
Championship=
Whitney Young 52, Lyons 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethalto Civic Memorial vs. Mattoon, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Carterville vs. Breese Mater Dei, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Neoga vs. Effingham St. Anthony, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Okawville vs. Jacksonville Routt, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Pana vs. Paris, ppd. to Feb 25th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
