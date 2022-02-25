ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

UCLA basketball: Johnny Juzang leaves game at Oregon with ankle injury

By Robbie Weinstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA star guard Johnny Juzang left Thursday night's game at Oregon with an injury to his right ankle, according to the ESPN broadcast. UCLA initially said that Juzang was questionable to return, but he did not warm up at the end of halftime, according to ESPN's Dave Pasch. Juzang recently suffered...

247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: CBS Sports updates NCAA Tournament projection after wild weekend of upsets

It's that time of year in college basketball when bubble teams make their final cases to the selection committee ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, the final week of the regular season should make for an exhilarating finish. Seven of the nation's top 10 teams — including all of the top six — lost this past Saturday, the first time that has happened in AP Top 25 Poll history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Final edition released before scouting combine

The 2022 NFL Draft will kick off from Las Vegas in just over two months, but first, the league's scouting combine is set to begin Tuesday in Indianapolis. Ahead of the major pre-event for the draft, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has released his final mock draft before things get underway. Mock drafts are always impacted after the combine, as teams come away impressed with prospects' measurables and what they do in drills.
NFL
247Sports

Purdue basketball: Matt Painter pins upset loss to Michigan State on turnovers

The Purdue Boilermakers were upset on the road Saturday by Michigan State, losing by a score of 68-65. The loss dropped Purdue to 24-5 on the season and 13-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilers are now one game behind the Wisconsin Badgers for the conference lead with two regular-season games to go. The two teams will meet in Madison on Tuesday night.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
247Sports

UF makes Kelly Rae Finley permanent women's hoops coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has a new women's basketball coach. Officially. Following a season in which interim coach Kelly Rae Finley led the Gators to their most successful season in years, Florida announced Monday it has lifted the interim tag from Finley and installed her as the permanent coach. The Associated Press reported that Kelly has agreed to a five-year deal as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
Redlands Daily Facts

No Juzang, no problem as No. 12 UCLA routs Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead No. 12 UCLA to a 94-55 rout Saturday at Oregon State. Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang, who missed the game with an ankle injury, the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower on offense and intensity on the defensive end.
CORVALLIS, OR
