State wrestling: Menomonie sends pair to Division 1 semifinals

Menomonie’s grapplers had a big day at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

The Mustangs had two athletes reach the Division 1 state semifinals during the opening day of the WIAA state wrestling tournament in Madison. Brayten Casey (106 pounds) and Kellan Aure (132) are both among the final four in their respective weight classes heading into Friday.

Casey, a sophomore, moved his record to 43-3 this season by scoring a pair of narrow victories on Thursday. He beat Badger’s Logan Clausen by 4-2 decision in the opening round, and edged De Pere’s Mycah Beckett 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Aure (26-3), a junior, dominated in an 11-1 major decision over Wauwatosa West/East’s Nikita Adamov in the first round. He followed with a pin of Stoughton’s Cole Sarbacker in the quarterfinals.

Casey faces Sun Prairie’s Christopher Anderson (48-2) in the semifinals at 106 pounds, and Aure takes on Appleton North’s Jake Stoffel (43-2) at 132.

Division 2

Baldwin-Woodville had a strong day to headline local competitors at the Division 2 tournament. Two of the Blackhawks’ four wrestlers in action moved on to the quarterfinals.

Tyler Fink and Austin Schmidt both won their first match for Baldwin-Woodville. The Blackhawks also had two wrestlers who received a bye in the opening round.

Caden Weber is a state quarterfinalist for Regis/Altoona. The junior started strong with a 13-2 major decision over Kiel’s Ben Kienbaum in the first round. Teammate Deaglan O’Connell fell to Brillion’s Logan Mueller by pin in the first round at 106.

Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer punched his ticket to the 160-pound quarterfinals with a 14-2 major decision over Lomira’s Turner Wagoner.

Rice Lake’s Carter Schulz moved on to the 113-pound quarterfinals with a pin of Lomira’s Oscar Lopez in the opening round.

Division 3

The area produced several winners in the opening round of the Division 3 tournament, with Stanley-Boyd leading the way with two victors.

Stanley-Boyd’s Alexander Nitz beat Mineral Point’s Carson Kroll by 3-1 decision to move on at 120 pounds. Teammate Breckin Burzynski reached the 126-pound quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Pierson Potrykus of Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

Cadott’s Kaleb Sonnentag moved on at 138, pinning Kewaunee’s Max Severin. He’s into the quarterfinals along with several teammates who earned byes into that round.

Boyceville’s Ira Bialzik is in the 160-pound quarterfinals following a 12-5 decision over Shiocton’s Dylan Herb. Ladysmith’s Grant Rydlund won his 195-pound opener.

The state tournament continues Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. The semifinals take place at 7 p.m. Friday, and the state finals begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The state finals will be broadcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin.