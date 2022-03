Nvidia delivered strong fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday after its massive deal to acquire Arm fell apart last week. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion, up 53% from a year earlier. Wall Street was expecting to see earnings of $1.23 per share with $7.42 billion in revenue.

