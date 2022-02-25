ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race Thompson proves indispensable in 74-64 win over Maryland

By Trevor Andershock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRace Thompson only had fumes left in his tank before the final media timeout. However, the Minnesota native had a good reason to be tired after stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points, nine rebounds, and an assist in the 74-64 win over Maryland. Thompson went six of six...

247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: CBS Sports updates NCAA Tournament projection after wild weekend of upsets

It's that time of year in college basketball when bubble teams make their final cases to the selection committee ahead of the NCAA Tournament. According to CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, the final week of the regular season should make for an exhilarating finish. Seven of the nation's top 10 teams — including all of the top six — lost this past Saturday, the first time that has happened in AP Top 25 Poll history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State plagued by ongoing issues in loss to Maryland, costing Buckeyes again

For the second time in just over a week, Ohio State walked out of the gym feeling like the team missed out on a major opportunity. The Buckeyes came into Sunday’s game at Maryland fresh off an upset of Illinois on the road, a win that put them in the driver’s seat for a top-three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and close to capturing at least a share of the conference’s regular season title.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Purdue basketball: Matt Painter pins upset loss to Michigan State on turnovers

The Purdue Boilermakers were upset on the road Saturday by Michigan State, losing by a score of 68-65. The loss dropped Purdue to 24-5 on the season and 13-5 in the Big Ten Conference. The Boilers are now one game behind the Wisconsin Badgers for the conference lead with two regular-season games to go. The two teams will meet in Madison on Tuesday night.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Jim Boeheim looks ahead to 2022-23: Seniors leaving, Benny Williams' growth, whether he'll return for Year 47

Jim Boeheim described his team's performance on Saturday, in front of the largest crowd in college basketball this year, the "most disappointing" moment of an underwhelming 2021-22 season. Syracuse fell flat in a 97-72 loss to No. 7 Duke, giving up an early 28-point lead as its frontcourt was dominated to the point that Boeheim called on reserves Bourama Sidibe, Benny Williams and John Bol Ajak for the majority of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Final edition released before scouting combine

The 2022 NFL Draft will kick off from Las Vegas in just over two months, but first, the league's scouting combine is set to begin Tuesday in Indianapolis. Ahead of the major pre-event for the draft, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has released his final mock draft before things get underway. Mock drafts are always impacted after the combine, as teams come away impressed with prospects' measurables and what they do in drills.
NFL
247Sports

UF makes Kelly Rae Finley permanent women's hoops coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida has a new women's basketball coach. Officially. Following a season in which interim coach Kelly Rae Finley led the Gators to their most successful season in years, Florida announced Monday it has lifted the interim tag from Finley and installed her as the permanent coach. The Associated Press reported that Kelly has agreed to a five-year deal as head coach.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Wolverines make early top twelve for emerging OL target

Michigan made an early top twelve for 2023 four-star offensive line target Roderick Kearney, he reported via his Twitter account on Monday morning. The Wolverines were joined by Miami (FL), Michigan State, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, UCF, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida and Tennessee on his list. The Orange Park...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Senior season highlights: Michigan RB signee CJ Stokes

Embedded above are the senior season highlights for Michigan running back signee CJ Stokes. Stokes is the only back the Wolverines signed in the cycle and is among a very, very small group of players to sign with the program out of the state of South Carolina. He has reportedly bulked up to around 205 lbs. as he hopes to become a bruiser type back for Mike Hart and company.
MICHIGAN STATE
