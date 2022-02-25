ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist total.

Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each added 21 points for the Suns. They have won eight straight and 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle. Josh Giddey added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix led 31-14 at the end of the first quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 14-0 in fast-break points behind nine steals.

The Thunder rallied in the second behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s nine points in the period. Jae Crowder’s layup at the buzzer gave the Suns a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Suns regained control and led 85-77 heading into the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed on a 30-13 run.

TIP-INS

Suns: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Jae Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lu Dort (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome (sore left hip), Mike Muscala (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (fractured right foot) and Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee) all sat out. ... Made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Indiana on Friday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Salina Post

No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, beat Jayhawks

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with an 85-77 victory over Kansas. Smith only had one assist, but that came on Ja'Mee Asberry's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Kenrich Williams
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Cameron Payne
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Tip Ins Suns
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
902
Followers
3K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy