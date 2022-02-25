ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Matthews has 2 goals to take NHL lead, Maple Leafs beat Wild

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner.

Matthew moved a goal ahead of Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

Alex Kerfoot added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for Toronto. He was given the start over the struggling Jack Campbell.

Frederick Gaudreau opened the scoring for Minnesota midway through the second, and Matthews tied it 27 seconds later.

Kappo Kahkonen stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

UP NEXT

Wild: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Detroit on Saturday night.

