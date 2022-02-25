ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Instant recap: Sun Devils crush Buffaloes 82-65

By Carson Breber
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Arizona State first faced off against Colorado on Jan. 15, some of its most glaring issues were on full display. The Sun Devils scored just 57 points and shot 33.9 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from deep as they suffered their third 18-point loss in four Pac-12...

247sports.com

Related
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Nooks tie Saturday night on the ice against the Sun Devils

Junior goaltender Gustavs Grigals saved the Alaska Nanooks hockey team Saturday at the Carlson Center. Grigals was spectacular all night long, but especially in the overtime period as the Alaska Nanooks skated to a 1-1 tie with the Arizona State Sun Devils in front of 2,306 raucous fans, who chanted for a shootout that didn’t happen.
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports Hoops Crystal Ball: Buchanan to the Hokies?

Is Virginia Tech on the verge of adding some additional length to the men’s basketball roster?. On Friday afternoon, Virginia Tech received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction for 6-foot 7-inch, 225-pound three-star prospect Darren Buchanan from National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Dushawn London. The prediction was loaded with a high confidence score of 8.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Weekend Baseball Notebook: UNC Takes Two from No. 25 ECU

North Carolina backed up its opening four wins with a series win against East Carolina this past weekend: 7-4, 2-0, 0-5. Game one featured four home runs by the Tar Heels as the long ball continues to be a strength for this team. Brandon Schaeffer improved from his first start, and the bullpen showed what it can do as the pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts on Friday.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Instant recap: Jackson game-winner lifts ASU over Utah 63-61

Arizona State men’s basketball entered its matchup against Utah on Saturday seemingly playing its best basketball of the season. After they’d struggled throughout the entire year, the Sun Devils had won four of their last five games and most recently blown out a strong Colorado team on the road by 18 points.
UTAH STATE
247Sports

How to watch Syracuse men's basketball at North Carolina: TV, live stream info

Syracuse men's basketball caps off a stretch of five games in 10 days on Monday when it plays its road finale at North Carolina. Tipoff in Chapel Hill is set for 7 p.m. The Orange (15-14, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost back-to-back games and three of its last five as a season mired by disappointment is winding to a close. Most recently, SU got eviscerated by No. 7 Duke 97-72 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

OSU Baseball: Cowboys sweep doubleheader against Wright State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State opened the home portion of its 2022 schedule with a doubleheader sweep of Wright State Sunday at O’Brate Stadium, posting a 26-3 win in the opener before bouncing back for a dramatic 7-6 victory in 10 innings in the night cap. With the...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Maryland's Danny Manning breaks down his team's upset over Ohio State

Maryland upset the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes Sunday afternoon, winning by a score of 75-60. Senior guard Fatts Russell was fantastic for the Terrapins, scoring 27 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Eric Ayala added 23 points with six rebounds and three steals in the win, while Donta Scott had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
MARYLAND STATE

