After the death of their dog at a groomer in El Paso County, these dog owners want to see changes made so that no other owner will have to go through this. An El Paso family is heartbroken after the death of their beloved dog after going for a typical groomer visit. Bevo was a happy, healthy, 9-year-old English bulldog who went to the groomers for a typical visit. His owners dropped him off expecting him to come back a couple of hours later fresh and clean, instead, Bevo was dead.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO