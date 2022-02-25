ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Mississippi State

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311Ep7_0eObuku800

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Riley Haltom share their instant reactions to a 22-point win for the Lady Vols over Mississippi State.

The win saw Tamari Key tie a career-high in a single game point total (23) and set a career-high with eight made field goals.

Tess Darby also set a career-high in points (17) with five made three-pointers, and Jordan Walker nearly had a triple-double.

Jack and Riley discuss the several great Lady Vol performances as well as how the win improves confidence for UT as they will host No. 8 LSU on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena for the regular season finale.

Watch Jack and Riley's entire post-game show following the Lady Vols win above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Saturday High school playoff basketball round up

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) GISA 2A Championship Thomas Jefferson Academy 51, Twiggs Academy 33 SCISA 3A Championship First Baptist 52, Augusta Christian 58 6A Evans 72, Carrollton 76 3A Cross Creek 50, Lafayette 47 Hart Co. 44, Thomson 69 2A Columbia 72, Westside 82 Girls 3A Thomson 47, Lakeview-Ft.Oglethorpe 61 2A Union Co. 58, Laney 81
AUGUSTA, GA
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Country#Ut#Lsu#Thompson Boling Arena#Tennessee Athletics#Si All American#Sports Illustrated
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Kennedy Chandler Earns SEC Weekly Honors for Second Time

Tennessee Vols point guard Kennedy Chandler has earned SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Chandler was phenomenal in Tennessee's win against Mizzou last week, and the freshmen did well in the Vols' team victory over (then) No. 3 Auburn.
NFL
VolunteerCountry

Peach State OL Shamurad Umarov Talks Vols

Alpharetta, Ga.-- 2023 Denmark (Ga.) High School offensive lineman Sham Umarov's recruitment is on a heavy uptick of late. The standout lineman from Metro Atlanta is now considered one of the most intriguing tackle prospects in the country. His most recent visit was to Tennessee in January, and he talks about the visit and interest in the Vols here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Vols Move Up, Lady Vols Fall Slightly in Final February Rankings

The Tennessee Vols basketball team improved four spots in the final edition of the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings, jumping from No. 17 to No. 13, tying their highest rankings of the season. On the other hand, the Lady Vols fell two spots after a 1-1 week, as Tennessee defeated Mississippi State by double digits but lost to No. 8 LSU in the season finale.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Tennessee Basketball Celebrates Win Over Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following No. 17 Tennessee's win over No. 3 Auburn, the Vols took part in many post-game celebrations. Whether it was John Fulkerson conducting the Pride of the Southland Band, Uros Plasvic becoming the life of the student section, or Santiago Vescovi getting a new hat, the Vols and their fun after their first top-three victory of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy