The relationship between Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy came under the microscope earlier this year after a heated sideline discussion between the two was interpreted as a sign of a possible disconnect. Fast-forward to the offseason, and a recent story emerged saying that there was “friction” between Mahomes, Bieniemy and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine and called out the ‘fabricated’ story, as reported by Chiefs Wire of USA Today.

NFL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO