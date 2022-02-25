Watch: Kellie Harper Recaps Win Over Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, TN - Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper met with media following her team's 86-64 win over the Mississippi State, and discussed Tamari Key's dominant performance to propel the Lady Vols past the Bulldogs.

"I think she was very motivated going into this game to get touches," Harper said. "I thought she battled really hard in our last game at South Carolina. I think she kinda put a couple together in a row where she really wanted the ball. Her teammates did an excellent job of looking for her. I thought our offensive execution was really good the majority of the game, with what we were trying to accomplish. Obviously, a big part of that was getting her some post touches."

Harper also praised her team's 3rd quarter performance and how they've approached the second half all season.

"I feel like we come out of the locker room pretty aggressive offensively," Harper claimed. "I think we feel good about what we’re doing. I wish I could say it was something magic that I’m telling them at halftime, but I think it’s just their mindset when they come out to start the second half. They’ve had an aggressive attitude and outlook and I think it’s helped us."

The full video of Kellie Harper's comments about her team's performance can be found above.

