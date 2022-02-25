ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious Kangaroo Spotted Roaming in Denmark, Prompting Police to Step In

Cover picture for the articleA kangaroo is roaming around Denmark and the country's police are appealing for help to catch the animal. Some locals said the kangaroo might have been staying in farmland for about eight years. Roaming Kangaroo Spotted in Denmark. Denmark authorities were baffled when a kangaroo was observed hopping through...

#Kangaroos#Zoos#Roaming Kangaroo Spotted#Danish#Australian#Vordingborg
