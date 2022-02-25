NLL rivals Springfield, Anthony Wayne to meet for district title

A rubber match between Northern Lakes League teams will decide Saturday's noon Division I girls basketball district championship at Central Catholic's Sullivan Center.

Springfield (20-4) extended its best season ever by putting an end to a long streak in a 58-48 double-overtime victory over Notre Dame in Thursday night's first district semifinal at Central.

“The girls fought all game,” Blue Devils coach Clifton Hodges said. “Hat's off to Notre Dame. Those girls also fought hard and it was a great atmosphere and a great game to be a part of. My girls never quit. They kept fighting all the way to the end, and they were making play after play on the offensive and defensive ends.

“We missed a lot of shots at the beginning but, once we got going and got comfortable, I thought we did a really good job of adjusting to the game.”

In the second semifinal, NLL champion Anthony Wayne (19-5) got out to a big, early lead and coasted to a 49-36 win over Findlay.

During league play, AW (12-2 NLL) and the Blue Devils (11-3) split their two meetings, each winning on the road. The Generals won 50-43 at Springfield, and the Devils took a 35-33 win at Anthony Wayne.

Springfield advanced by outscoring Notre Dame 10-0 in the second overtime, led by 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Gretchen Sigman, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sigman scored seven of those 10 points in the second extra period.

“We were nervous,” Sigman said of the early part of the game. “We knew coming in that we would have to have a lot of energy and keep pushing through, even though we were tired.

“I knew if I was going to be able to put my all onto the court, I would have to keep my composure and finish strong. This means a lot knowing that they went to state so many times, and knowing that we can compete with that kind of talent, it just gives us more motivation.”

The Blue Devils also got surprising production from 5-2 sophomore guard A'Leah Hodges, the daughter of coach Hodges. Coming in averaging just four points and four rebounds per game, she scored all 11 of Springfield's first-quarter points to get the Devils rolling, and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

“Gretchen Sigman is phenomenal,” coach Hodges said. “She's a great athlete and she steps up all the time when we need a basket. She did a fantastic job in this game, hitting big shots and coming up clutch at the free-throw line.”

“A'Leah has been struggling offensively this season, so to see her come out and play a solid game was huge. She's been looking forward to having a good game and helping the team. She did a phenomenal job for us.”

Springfield also got 12 points from junior guard Kendall Carruthers, the NLL's co-player of the year, before she fouled out late in regulation.

The Blue Devils' win snapped Notre Dame's run of 11 straight years reaching at least a D-I district final, and had advanced to the state final four eight times in the past 10 seasons.

The Eagles (12-10), who lost two-time first team All-Ohioan Grace VanSlooten, who transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for her senior season, also had major losses to graduation.

But Notre Dame — which was led by 17 points from Ja'Nya Anderson, 11 points and 10 rebounds from Dekota Smith, and 13 rebounds from Sydney Orians — refused to let its streak go without a fight.

After missing its first nine shots, Springfield emerged with an 11-9 lead through one quarter, and took a 20-15 edge to halftime. Notre Dame was within 33-29 through three quarters, and it was the Blue Devils who needed a clutch 3-pointer from Carruthers with 1:19 left in regulation to tie the game 43-43 and ultimately force overtime.

It was Sigman's clutch 10-footer with 15 seconds to go in the first OT that necessitated the second extra period.

“I think our defense made the difference, the way we rebounded, and how we finished at the offensive end,” Sigman said. “I knew it was going to be a physical game and I had to be strong and help my team. This is so exciting. We've never been to a district final.”

Springfield was 19 of 46 (41 percent) from the field, including 8 of 20 on 3-pointers, and was just 12 of 26 at the foul line. The Devils committed 18 turnovers and forced 20.

Notre Dame was 18 of 57 (32 percent) from the field, including 4 of 11 on 3-pointers, and hit 8 of 13 free throws. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 43-34.

In the second semifinal, Anthony Wayne had little trouble with the Trojans (15-10), who trailed 13-3 after one quarter, and 22-5 at halftime.

Freshmen twin sisters Elise Bender (18 points) and Brooke Bender (11 points) topped the Generals, who also got 10 points from senior guard Amelia Womack.

AW held a 36-17 lead after three quarters before Findlay staged a bit of a late surge with a 19-13 fourth quarter.

“That was our goal coming in,” AW coach Jami Carter said of her team's solid first half. “We always start off in the first quarter knocking down shots and, in the second quarter, we get into a lull.

“So, that was our goal in the second quarter, to continue getting a push to score some points. We gave away quite a few [turnovers], and that's something that's going to be talked about in practice. But, that's the style of ball that we play. We try to force turnovers to get easy buckets.”

The Trojans were paced by 13 points from Katelyn Stechschulte, and also got seven from Bri Nichols.

Anthony Wayne was 18 of 38 (47 percent) from the field, including 5 of 16 on 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 at the line. The Generals topped Findlay 27-21 in rebounding, but nearly matched the Trojans' 22 turnovers with 21 of their own.

Findlay was 13 of 38 (34 percent) from the field, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, and was 7 of 11 at the line.

As for Saturday's final, it is an intriguing matchup with a regional berth at stake.

“We couldn't ask for a better matchup,” Carter said. “We're ready, and I think Springfield probably feels the same. We're very similar teams. They got us once and we got them once. What better atmosphere could you ask for Saturday at noon? We need to take care of the ball a little better.”