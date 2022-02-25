ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NLL rivals Springfield, Anthony Wayne to meet for district title

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSfRi_0eObnXCW00

A rubber match between Northern Lakes League teams will decide Saturday's noon Division I girls basketball district championship at Central Catholic's Sullivan Center.

Springfield (20-4) extended its best season ever by putting an end to a long streak in a 58-48 double-overtime victory over Notre Dame in Thursday night's first district semifinal at Central.

“The girls fought all game,” Blue Devils coach Clifton Hodges said. “Hat's off to Notre Dame. Those girls also fought hard and it was a great atmosphere and a great game to be a part of. My girls never quit. They kept fighting all the way to the end, and they were making play after play on the offensive and defensive ends.

“We missed a lot of shots at the beginning but, once we got going and got comfortable, I thought we did a really good job of adjusting to the game.”

In the second semifinal, NLL champion Anthony Wayne (19-5) got out to a big, early lead and coasted to a 49-36 win over Findlay.

During league play, AW (12-2 NLL) and the Blue Devils (11-3) split their two meetings, each winning on the road. The Generals won 50-43 at Springfield, and the Devils took a 35-33 win at Anthony Wayne.

Springfield advanced by outscoring Notre Dame 10-0 in the second overtime, led by 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Gretchen Sigman, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sigman scored seven of those 10 points in the second extra period.

“We were nervous,” Sigman said of the early part of the game. “We knew coming in that we would have to have a lot of energy and keep pushing through, even though we were tired.

“I knew if I was going to be able to put my all onto the court, I would have to keep my composure and finish strong. This means a lot knowing that they went to state so many times, and knowing that we can compete with that kind of talent, it just gives us more motivation.”

The Blue Devils also got surprising production from 5-2 sophomore guard A'Leah Hodges, the daughter of coach Hodges. Coming in averaging just four points and four rebounds per game, she scored all 11 of Springfield's first-quarter points to get the Devils rolling, and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

“Gretchen Sigman is phenomenal,” coach Hodges said. “She's a great athlete and she steps up all the time when we need a basket. She did a fantastic job in this game, hitting big shots and coming up clutch at the free-throw line.”

“A'Leah has been struggling offensively this season, so to see her come out and play a solid game was huge. She's been looking forward to having a good game and helping the team. She did a phenomenal job for us.”

Springfield also got 12 points from junior guard Kendall Carruthers, the NLL's co-player of the year, before she fouled out late in regulation.

The Blue Devils' win snapped Notre Dame's run of 11 straight years reaching at least a D-I district final, and had advanced to the state final four eight times in the past 10 seasons.

The Eagles (12-10), who lost two-time first team All-Ohioan Grace VanSlooten, who transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for her senior season, also had major losses to graduation.

But Notre Dame — which was led by 17 points from Ja'Nya Anderson, 11 points and 10 rebounds from Dekota Smith, and 13 rebounds from Sydney Orians — refused to let its streak go without a fight.

After missing its first nine shots, Springfield emerged with an 11-9 lead through one quarter, and took a 20-15 edge to halftime. Notre Dame was within 33-29 through three quarters, and it was the Blue Devils who needed a clutch 3-pointer from Carruthers with 1:19 left in regulation to tie the game 43-43 and ultimately force overtime.

It was Sigman's clutch 10-footer with 15 seconds to go in the first OT that necessitated the second extra period.

“I think our defense made the difference, the way we rebounded, and how we finished at the offensive end,” Sigman said. “I knew it was going to be a physical game and I had to be strong and help my team. This is so exciting. We've never been to a district final.”

Springfield was 19 of 46 (41 percent) from the field, including 8 of 20 on 3-pointers, and was just 12 of 26 at the foul line. The Devils committed 18 turnovers and forced 20.

Notre Dame was 18 of 57 (32 percent) from the field, including 4 of 11 on 3-pointers, and hit 8 of 13 free throws. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 43-34.

In the second semifinal, Anthony Wayne had little trouble with the Trojans (15-10), who trailed 13-3 after one quarter, and 22-5 at halftime.

Freshmen twin sisters Elise Bender (18 points) and Brooke Bender (11 points) topped the Generals, who also got 10 points from senior guard Amelia Womack.

AW held a 36-17 lead after three quarters before Findlay staged a bit of a late surge with a 19-13 fourth quarter.

“That was our goal coming in,” AW coach Jami Carter said of her team's solid first half. “We always start off in the first quarter knocking down shots and, in the second quarter, we get into a lull.

“So, that was our goal in the second quarter, to continue getting a push to score some points. We gave away quite a few [turnovers], and that's something that's going to be talked about in practice. But, that's the style of ball that we play. We try to force turnovers to get easy buckets.”

The Trojans were paced by 13 points from Katelyn Stechschulte, and also got seven from Bri Nichols.

Anthony Wayne was 18 of 38 (47 percent) from the field, including 5 of 16 on 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 at the line. The Generals topped Findlay 27-21 in rebounding, but nearly matched the Trojans' 22 turnovers with 21 of their own.

Findlay was 13 of 38 (34 percent) from the field, including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers, and was 7 of 11 at the line.

As for Saturday's final, it is an intriguing matchup with a regional berth at stake.

“We couldn't ask for a better matchup,” Carter said. “We're ready, and I think Springfield probably feels the same. We're very similar teams. They got us once and we got them once. What better atmosphere could you ask for Saturday at noon? We need to take care of the ball a little better.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Marin Independent Journal

Girls soccer: Marin Academy downs rival to claim first NCS title

Ella Klingelhofer staked the Marin Academy girls soccer team to an early lead and the Wildcats survived a late comeback bid to secure a 4-2 home win against league rival University in the North Coast Section Division IV title game on Saturday. The win was the first section title in...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Blade

High school basketball: This week's single-game scoring leaders, Feb. 21-27

Here are the top single-game performances from the past week in area high school basketball. Single-game scoring leaders are taken from games reported to The Blade throughout the week. Coaches and statisticians are asked to email boxscores (legible photos of both sides of the scorebook will work) to sports@theblade.com no later than 10 p.m. on the night of the game being played.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Ledger

Rebuilt Jordan Christian Prep heads to Tennessee to defend NACA title

Can you really be a defending champion if none of your players ever played in the championship game? That's the case for Jordan Christian Prep. The school is listed as the champion of the 2021 National Association of Christian Athletics Boys Basketball Tournament, but when the Seahawks begin play on Wednesday in Dayton, Tennessee, it will be...
DAYTON, TN
The Blade

Reading's quick start sinks Walleye

The Toledo Walleye lost for the second time in as many nights Sunday, coming up on the short end of a 5-2 game against the Reading Royals. The first-place Walleye struggled against another top team in the ECHL, losing Sunday after dropping a 4-1 contest to the Royals on Saturday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
Person
Amelia Womack
Tribune-Review

Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Blade

Bowling Green hockey drops 4th straight to end regular season

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team lost its fourth straight game to close out the regular season, falling 3-1 at Lake Superior State. The host Flyers (17-16-1, 13-13-0 CCHA) scored twice in the third period to lay claim to a two-game weekend sweep. Brandon Puricelli scored the go-ahead goal 2:47 into the third, while Josh Nixon scored an insurance goal with 6:54 remaining.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nll#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#Notre Dame#The Blue Devils
The Blade

Lourdes men’s basketball advances to WHAC title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Lourdes University men’s basketball team is heading to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship game for the first time in 10 years after knocking off No. 25 Indiana Tech 89-79 in a conference tournament semifinal inside the Schaefer Center on Saturday.
The Blade

Toledo women's basketball team clinches outright MAC championship

YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Toledo women’s basketball team is the outright regular season champion of the Mid-American Conference. With a 75-51 win at Eastern Michigan on Saturday, the Rockets (23-4, 17-1) clinched their first league regular-season championship since 2013, and their 10th title in program history.
TOLEDO, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Jack Quinn, Vinnie Hinostroza return to practice

Good news for the Buffalo Sabres. Forwards Jack Quinn and Vinnie Hinostroza joined the team for practice Tuesday at KeyBank Center. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury in his second career NHL game on January 20. The 20-year-old has recorded two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in two games with the Sabres this season. He has tallied 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 24 games with the Rochester Americans this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s. Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy