Snoop Dogg Recalls the Time Queen Elizabeth Came to His Defense

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnoop Dogg is apparently OK in Queen Elizabeth’s book. During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, the 50-year-old rap veteran spoke about the time he was nearly exiled from the United Kingdom. Snoop said there were growing calls to ban him from the UK during the 1990s, while he was...

