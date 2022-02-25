ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden has made his Supreme Court pick, announcement may come Friday: reports

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on February 17, 2022, at The Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) By AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden has decided who he’ll nominate for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, according to reports Thursday night.

An announcement will be made as soon as Friday, CNN first reported . Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported similarly shorty after. The exact timing of the announcement has not been decided, the reports said, but it will place no later than Monday, a deadline Biden set in January . Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

After Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement earlier this year, Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to replace him. Reports earlier this week said Biden had already interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger.

