Ukraine Invasion Could Lead to Higher Gas Prices

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government made the decision to halt the £7.4 billion pipeline in response to Russian...
Russia has said it will temporarily block foreign companies from exiting investments in the country. BP, Shell and other major companies have said they'll cut ties to Russia over the war in Ukraine. Russia's ban adds to the difficulties for foreign investors, who are scrambling to work out what effect...
March 1 (UPI) -- The International Energy Agency on Tuesday announced it is releasing 60 million barrels of oil from its emergency reserves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 31 member countries of the IEA's governing board agreed to release the emergency supplies during the body's annual...
WATCH | Ky. taxpayers would receive $500 under proposed tax rebate plan. Ky. taxpayers would receive $500 under proposed tax rebate plan. Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021. Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST. |. According to the National Consumers League, 2021 was a banner year for...
