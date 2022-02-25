ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine Invasion Could Lead to Higher Gas Prices

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invasion of Ukraine has already had an impact...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Germany HALTS Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s east with the crisis pushing gas prices even higher for the coming months

Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government made the decision to halt the £7.4 billion pipeline in response to Russian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Prices

Comments / 0

Community Policy