With Financial Markets In Turmoil, Will Bitcoin Benefit?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The Larger Macro Picture. Last night, Dylan shared an extensive thread on...

Forbes

Russian Aggression And Recent Market Turmoil

In the event you have watched the news lately and noticed stock prices have been struggling, here are some of the reasons and what we might expect moving forward. Stock markets usually decline for one of two reasons. There is either a crisis or a correction after a run up. There are also several factors that influence the price and direction of stocks. Let’s break it down into smaller pieces to help explain the current situation.
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

Ukraine attack roils financial markets

Stocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia's attack on Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 opened sank 1.5% 2.6% lower and is now down roughly 13% from its record set early this year. Stocks in Europe sank even more after officials called Russia's moves a "brutal act of war." Beyond its human toll, the conflict looks set to send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy but also grains and various other commodities. War could upend global supplies, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies. Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up about 6%. Wholesale prices also shot higher for heating oil, wheat and other commodities. The spot price in Europe for natural gas, for which the continent relies on Russia to supply, jumped as much as 31%. Increases in energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple of generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Bitcoin outperforms U.S. equities on Ukraine turmoil

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin’s notorious weekend volatility is paying dividends Tuesday for investors in the largest cryptocurrency, which is outperforming U.S. equities for a change amid the uncertainty surrounding the turmoil in Ukraine.
CURRENCIES
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart, Kraft and Kroger look appetizing to investors amid market turmoil

Investors turned to some defensive stocks in the consumer sector after Russia-Ukraine tensions flared up again. Packaged food stock like TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) +3.8%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +2.0% and J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +1.1% were notable outperformers in mid-day trading on Thursday. Grocery store stocks Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)...
MARKETS
Washington Post

Why Markets Fear Volatility ‘Fear Gauge’ Is Boosting Turmoil

Markets go up and down; the amount they move is their volatility. In normal times, traders like a dose of volatility, and betting on its levels has become a market of its own. When times aren’t normal, like early in the Covid-19 pandemic, the worry was that extreme financial turbulence was feeding on itself -- prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step in. Now with the central bank set to reverse course amid surging inflation, the effects can be seen playing out again across stocks, bonds and commodities.
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil? Check the Chart.

Bitcoin has exploded in value over the past two days, on Tuesday sporting a gain of 20% off yesterday’s low. For what it’s worth, ethereum is doing pretty well, too. At today’s high, the cryptocurrency was up 18.3% from Monday’s low, although it’s starting to fade this afternoon.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Asset Managers Freeze $3 Billion in Russia Funds in Market Turmoil

LONDON (Reuters) -Asset managers including France's Amundi and BNP Paribas, Britain's HSBC and Switzerland's Pictet have frozen Russia-focused equity funds totalling over $3 billion in assets, as markets seize up following sanctions on Russia. Russian assets have gone into freefall due to the crippling restrictions, and Moscow has placed temporary...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Charles Hoskinson calls on crypto investors to “zoom out” amid market turmoil

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson shared his thoughts on the crypto market downturn during his latest AMA. Despite the fear and panic triggered by the threat of war and the increasingly authoritarian stance of specific regimes, he spun the situation as a necessity, or lesson to learn, to bring about the global adoption of digital assets.
STOCKS

