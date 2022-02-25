With Financial Markets In Turmoil, Will Bitcoin Benefit?

Stocks fell worldwide on Thursday after Russia's attack on Ukraine sent fear coursing through markets and upped the pressure on the high inflation already squeezing the global economy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 opened sank 1.5% 2.6% lower and is now down roughly 13% from its record set early this year. Stocks in Europe sank even more after officials called Russia's moves a "brutal act of war." Beyond its human toll, the conflict looks set to send prices spiraling even higher at gasoline pumps and grocery stores around the world. Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy but also grains and various other commodities. War could upend global supplies, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies. Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up about 6%. Wholesale prices also shot higher for heating oil, wheat and other commodities. The spot price in Europe for natural gas, for which the continent relies on Russia to supply, jumped as much as 31%. Increases in energy and food prices could amplify worries about inflation, which in January hit its hottest level in the United States in a couple of generations, and what the Federal Reserve will do in turn to rein it in.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO