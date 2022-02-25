ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How does the Flask of Wondrous Physick work in Elden Ring?

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flask of Wondrous Physick is a unique item in Elden Ring. You’ll need to find it at the Third Church of Marika, the northern part of the Limgrave east region. Once you have it, you’ll also need crystal tears to create unique potions and mixtures that provide you benefits. In...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: How to beat Radahn

The third boss battle in our playthrough, Radahn, whom you probably recognize from early Elden Ring trailers, can be actually challenged at any given moment at Redmane Castle on the Caelid map – it’s East from where you start your adventure. Despite not receiving a full transformation during...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to summon in Elden Ring

Knowing how to summon in Elden Ring is important as the spirits you call on are a huge help in a fight. Being able to summon spirits in Elden Ring involves Ash Spirits and an item called the Spirit Calling Bell. Using them basically gives you friendly NPCs and allies to help you without needing to be online or go through a lot of hoops. If you're struggling to beat a boss fight, having the ability to summon Spirits in Elden Ring that leap to your defence is a massive advantage for any class - but how do you get this powerful ability, and what are the costs? And how is it different from the gold summons you can pull out of messages left on the ground? We'll explain how to summon in Elden Ring, including Ash Spirits and friendly characters.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to alter armour in Elden Ring

Wondering if you can alter armour in Elden Ring? There's a tonne of cool-looking outfits in FromSoftware's new open-world RPG that you can find as treasure, or as random drops from enemies. You'll certainly feel the same NPC envy you had in Dark Souls, wondering how long it will be before you can pilfer another character's armour set.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy