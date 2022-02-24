ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden go 1-on-1 at practice

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.–The Philadelphia 76ers have a brand new star joining Joel Embiid in the form of James Harden after swinging a huge deal for him at the deadline on Feb. 10 and as they move forward with their new duo, it is important for them to gain chemistry.

As Harden is set to make his Sixers debut on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, the team’s star duo got after each other after practice on Thursday at the University of Minnesota.

After practice wrapped up, Embiid and Harden went 1-on-1 with each other in the post. Harden missed the first shot before Embiid went to work against The Beard showing off his immense skill package down low.

As the Sixers now get set to take on the Timberwolves, this will kick off a 24-game sprint to the playoffs for Philadelphia. They will have to work everything out on the floor in order to get themselves ready for the postseason and it will be up to Embiid and Harden to lead the way.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

