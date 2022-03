If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO