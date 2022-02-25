ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

UL softball squeaks by Eastern Illinois after humbling loss to No. 2 Alabama

By KEVIN FOOTE
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings went from bad to almost even worse for the No. 20-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns softball team. After losing a 9-1 run-rule game to No. 2 Alabama in five innings Thursday night, the Cajuns needed a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth Friday to hold off Eastern Illinois 3-2...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Macon Telegraph

Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

There are just four undefeated teams left in college softball, and one of them is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Team 26 was a perfect 6-0 in game over a four-day stretch down in Louisiana over the long weekend. The Crimson Tide picked up another pair of top-25 wins over then...
SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama softball vs. UAB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The unbeaten Crimson Tide is fresh off an impressive showing at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Louisiana, allowing just five runs in five games. In fact, Alabama's pitching has allowed just 13 runs in 15 games with eight shutouts. Montana Fouts has three of those shutouts and Lexi Kilfoyl has two.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Youngsville, LA
Sports
City
Youngsville, LA
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
WGNO

Wave will likely play home finale without leading scorer

Tulane’s leading scorer, guard Jalen Cook, is likely out for the Wave’s home finale Thursday night against Central Florida. And, beyond. Cook, averaging 18 points a game, is day to day according to head coach Ron Hunter. But, Cook was not present at the early part of practice Wednesday as he battles a hamstring injury. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Glasco
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RVC men and women are set for the national tournaments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rock Valley College men’s and women’s basketball teams were glued to a video hookup Wednesday afternoon waiting to learn their fate or destiny when it comes to the NJCAA National Tournaments next week. The field of teams was announced. The men had already clinched one of the eight automatic qualifyier sports for […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Sportico

Hue Jackson Contract, Art Briles Flop Highlight Grambling’s Gambles

Click here to read the full article. Grambling State found itself in the national spotlight once again, but perhaps not quite in the way it envisioned. The fallout of this week’s Art Briles hiring flop shows how one of the most storied athletic programs among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and indeed in all of college sports, is desperately pursuing a return to relevancy. The school hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson to restore Grambling football back to prominence. Jackson’s failed attempt to bring on the embattled Briles as offensive coordinator, as well as the incentives in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Illinois#Game One#Cajuns#Ul Ragin
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Michigan falls off bracket, slips to first team out of field of 68 after loss to Illinois

Monday's bracket only has some minor changes from Sunday's, although North Carolina and Michigan might disagree that the changes are minor. Michigan fell out of the bracket following Sunday's loss at home to Illinois. UNC replaced the Wolverines and is the last team in the field of 68 for now. The Tar Heels are in action Monday against Syracuse.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

John Metchie reveals who will be next star of Alabama receiver room

As John Metchie prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft, Alabama is preparing to replace his production. As the Crimson Tide loses Metchie and teammate Jameson Williams, their receiving corps will look different in 2022. Still, Metchie is confident in the wide receivers who will step into bigger roles. According to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: North Catholic vs. Freedom

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Radio: WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: North Catholic had its run of four straight WPIAL titles stopped by Mohawk last season, falling in the title game 54-48. … The Section 1 champions will face off with section rival Freedom for the third time. The Trojanettes won 64-49 and 52-47 earlier this year. … After a first-round bye, North Catholic rolled to wins over No. 8 Laurel (61-33) in the quarterfinals and No. 5 Waynesburg Central (58-29) in the semifinals. … North Catholic is led by sophomore guard Alayna Rocco (17.1 ppg) and junior guard Dacia Lewandowski (15.3 ppg). Rocco scored 22 points in the semifinals. … Lewandowski has college scholarship offers from Akron, Colgate, Hofstra, Manhattan, Marshall, Monmouth, Mount St. Mary’s, Navy, Oakland, Stoney Brook, Toledo, UMass Lowell and Western Carolina.
FREEDOM, PA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy