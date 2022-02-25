UL softball squeaks by Eastern Illinois after humbling loss to No. 2 Alabama

Click here to read the full article. Grambling State found itself in the national spotlight once again, but perhaps not quite in the way it envisioned. The fallout of this week’s Art Briles hiring flop shows how one of the most storied athletic programs among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and indeed in all of college sports, is desperately pursuing a return to relevancy. The school hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson to restore Grambling football back to prominence. Jackson’s failed attempt to bring on the embattled Briles as offensive coordinator, as well as the incentives in...

NFL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO