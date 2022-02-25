Teen shooting mars parade celebration on St. Charles

The shooting of a 17-year-old teenager turned a night of festive parading along St. Charles Street into a crime scene.

The shooting took place at the intersection of St. Charles and Josephine Streets around 9:15pm.

According to a statement from Public Information Officer Reese Harper with NOPD: "Sixth District officers were patrolling in the area and heard sounds of gunfire. Officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshots wounds to his body."

NOEMS reports the victim was in stable condition when they were transported to UMC Trauma Center in Downtown.

WWL Reporter Matt Doyle was at the scene and photographed the aftermath of the incident.

Doyle says the Krewe of Muses was rolling through the area at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting incident is still underway.