Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m not sure if it’s accurate to say that I’m obsessed with Cassie’s outfits on Euphoria. Really, I’m obsessed with Cassie’s outfits when she’s in her pretending-to-be-Maddie era—so am I obsessed with her style, or Maddie’s? Either way, Season 2 Episode 7 brought us more than just Lexie’s drama-filled play. It brought us the chance to ooh and ahh over not one, but two great pairs of shoes Cassie has most definitely inspired...

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO