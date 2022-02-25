ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airline industry shifts attention to Russia risks after Ukraine closure

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Alaska’s Anchorage Airport said airlines have started making inquiries about capacity in case routes over Russia are impacted due to the Ukraine crisis, in a sign of the conflict’s growing fallout for the global aviation industry. The airport was a popular refuelling hub for...

