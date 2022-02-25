ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Foie gras: 'Sickening' footage shows need for ban, activists say

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal rights groups have released footage of ducks in France being force-fed in a bid to persuade ministers not to drop plans to ban foie gras imports. Activists say the covert filming, captured in December, shows "sickening" mistreatment and the violation of several French welfare laws. Last week it...

www.bbc.co.uk

Telegraph

Ban fur and foie gras imports to make UK world leader on animal welfare, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson has been called upon to ban imports of foie gras and fur in a post-Brexit Britain to make the UK a “world leader on animal welfare”. Rock stars, sports and television personalities and animal welfare campaigners have signed an open letter to the Prime Minister amid concerns he plans to ditch the ban following opposition from Cabinet ministers.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Cabinet U-turned on fur and foie gras bans while Carrie Johnson was away

Jacob Rees-Mogg forced a Cabinet U-turn on a planned fur and foie gras trade ban while Carrie Johnson was away, despite protests from Lord Goldsmith. Plans to include bans in the Animals Abroad Bill, supported by environmentalists in the Conservative Party including Mrs Johnson, are understood to have been ditched after opposition from Mr Rees-Mogg and other Cabinet ministers.
U.K.
BBC

Ministers set to drop UK ban on foie gras and fur imports

The UK government is likely to drop plans to ban imports of fur and foie gras, amid cabinet opposition. The measures were due to be included in the Animals Abroad Bill, to be introduced soon. But several cabinet ministers have raised different concerns about the proposals. The government said a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cabinet ministers row as No 10 set to ditch plan to ban fur and foie gras

A major row has broken out between cabinet ministers over a government proposal to ban the import and sale of fur and foie gras, the delicacy made from duck and goose liver.Downing Street is thought to have gone cold on the plan and is ready to ditch legislative moves after several ministers raised their concerns.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the new minister for Brexit opportunities, is among those opposed to the idea of restricting consumer choice, according to reports.Environment minister Zac Goldsmith, the main proponent of the ban, went public with the rift on Tuesday – saying colleagues were wrong to leave “cruelty” to consumer...
U.K.
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
#Foie Gras#Fur#Animal Welfare#Animal Rights#French#Brexit#Tories#L214#British#Animal Equality
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
BBC
