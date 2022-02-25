JSU women: Gamecocks win to hold up their end of the net-cutting deal

Jacksonville State celebrated its ASUN West Division championship Thursday after beating Eastern Kentucky. Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Rick Pietri made a deal with his Jacksonville State women's basketball team: if you win at home Thursday, you can cut down the net, but not if you lose.

The Gamecocks had clinched the ASUN Conference West Division title with a road win Saturday at Bellarmine, but good luck trying to talk an opposing team into letting you cut down a net in their building.

Still, Pietri and the JSU staff wanted the players to enjoy taking scissors to net cords, so that's how the plan for Thursday's game was hatched. The Gamecocks came through with a 64-51 win over Eastern Kentucky at Pete Mathews Coliseum, which jump started the postgame fun. The players were called one at a time to climb a ladder to cut a strand of netting. Then the managers, the trainer and the assistant coaches got their chance, and, finally, Pietri himself cut down the last remaining strand.

The net was last seen around Pietri's neck as he left the coliseum floor.

"I'm just so excited," said guard Imari Martin, who had 13 points in the win over EKU. "It's just great. Our team worked hard for it, so it feels good that it actually paid off."

Martin swore that the team didn't care beforehand about cutting down the net.

Even so, Pietri wanted this for the players — whether it mattered to them beforehand or not.

"It is a neat experience," Pietri said. "Having your name called and climbing up the ladder, it is a neat experience.

"Maybe they thought it wasn't going to be a big deal, but once you get involved in the actual celebration of it, it becomes a pretty big deal."

Pietri entered with a real concern about how well his team would play. The Gamecocks already had locked up the No. 1 seed out of the West for the ASUN tournament. That division-clinching win also was JSU's 20th, which set a school record for victories since the school moved to Division I in 1995.

So, really, there was no box left for JSU to check, except the pride of winning a game — and getting to cut down a net. Meanwhile, EKU was still in the hunt for second place in the West Division, which would have assured the Colonels of a first-round bye in the ASUN tournament.

"I was really genuinely concerned about how motivated we were going to be and how motivated (EKU was) going to be because they needed this win to try to get the second seed," Pietri said. "For us, we had nothing else to gain from a standpoint of seeding."

After what's becoming a routine slow start for the Gamecocks, in which they trailed 9-2, they fought back and late in the second half, the two teams were tied 24-24. With 28 seconds before intermission, Kiana Johnson sank a 3-pointer to make it 27-24, and JSU never trailed again.

What to know

—Martin and Johnson each had 13 points to pace JSU (21-6, 12-3 ASUN), while Jayla Johnson had 13 for EKU (13-15, 6-9).

—Kennedy Gavin had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Gamecocks, and freshman post player Bre'Anna Rhodes added eight, which is the most she has had since scoring eight against St. Francis on Dec. 21.

—JSU had 46 rebounds to EKU's 40, which means the Gamecocks have outrebounded the opposing team in seven straight games. They also made 18 turnovers to 21 for EKU, and in 15 ASUN games, JSU has made fewer turnovers 13 times.

—JSU committed 22 fouls, including one in the closing seconds to 21 for EKU. That's only the second time in 15 ASUN games in which the Gamecocks have fouled more than the other team.

Who said

—Martin on the secret to JSU's success: "We just have a bunch of chemistry on and off the court, so that's the biggest thing. We just play as a team and work hard as a team."

—Pietri on Rhodes' performance: "Honestly, this is the best she has played in well over a month. It was nice to get a really positive contribution from Bre because she hasn't played as well as she was playing back in November and December. Today, she more resembled who she was in November and December."

—JSU will host North Alabama on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. Before the game, JSU will honor its seniors.