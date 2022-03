To coincide with the launch of the Uncharted movie later this week, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have now drastically discounted some of the games in the series for those on PS4 and PS5. Even though many of these Uncharted games in question have been made available by PlayStation for low prices in the past, this latest sale should allow those who may be introduced to the franchise for the first time in the coming weeks to see what the series is all about for a lost cost of entry.

