“Law & Order: SVU” has been a big-time show on NBC for over two decades. Even long after Elliot Stabler left the program, the show continued to be a gigantic hit for the network, especially with Olivia Benson staying on the program. However, a lot of fans would say that those early years with Benson and Stabler were when the show was at its best. That includes a lot of those early seasons on the program. Well, some fans are discussing which was Detective Benson’s best moment from the fourth season of the program.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO