Bobby Lashley No Longer Advertised For 3/5 MSG WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Event

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago
Bobby Lashley has been removed from the Road to WrestleMania. At Elimination Chamber, Lashley was removed from the WWE Championship Match after his pod door broke and fell onto him following a Powerbomb from Seth Rollins to Austin Theory. Lashley was helped to the back by WWE Officials and did not...

Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bobby Lashley ousted from Madison Square Garden event

According to the latest announcements for the event at the MSG to be held shortly by WWE, current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar no longer has an opponent for the event, as Bobby Lashley has been officially removed from the card, probably due to his injury that will keep him out for a while.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Rumored For Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is quickly approaching, and while it seems obvious that Shane McMahon won’t be on the card at this point there are currently rumors circulating claiming that his father could step in the ring. POST Wrestling is reporting that Vince McMahon is set to kick off a program with...
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Ronda Rousey Is Happy With Her WWE Role

Eric Bischoff discussed Charlotte Flair defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast. Here are the highlights:. Whether Flair should be the babyface in the feud because of how Rousey acts towards the crowd:
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

