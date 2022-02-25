MEN’S BASKETBALL | Georgetown Falls to High-Flying Villanova Wildcats Amid Carey’s Career Day

No. 23 Saint Mary’s (24-6, 12-3) beat No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1), 67-57 to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference, putting the finishing touches on a Saturday that saw the top six teams in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll lose. Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game. Tommy Kuhse scored 14 points and Matthias Tass added 13 for the Gaels in Moraga, Calif. In the other games: No. 2 Arizona fell to Colorado, 79-63; No. 3 Auburn lost to No. 17 Tennessee, 67-62; No. 4 Purdue fell to Michigan State, 68-65; No. 5 Kansas lost to No. 10 Baylor, 80-70; and No. 6 Kentucky lost to No. 18 Arkansas, 75-73. In Michigan State’s win over Purdue, Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Spartans coach Tom Izzo win No. 662, tying Bobby Knight’s total with Indiana from 1972-2000 as most for a men’s basketball coach at a Big Ten school.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO