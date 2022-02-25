ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegri leads Eastern Washington over Northern Colorado

Cover picture for the articleGREELEY, Colo. — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington...

Brink, Wilson lead No. 2 Stanford over Washington

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington 63-56 on Saturday. “Fantastic steal,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “To me she’s the Defensive Player of the Year....
Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
Warrick leads Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 75-61

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61 on Saturday night. Sam Vinson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (18-11, 14-6 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner added 12 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points and six assists. Tevin Olison...
14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s. Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the...
