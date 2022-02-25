ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

Book Advocates for Increased Diversity and Inclusion in Diplomacy

By Akashdiya Chakraborty
Hoya
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExamining diversity, equity and inclusion is crucial for effective conflict prevention and diplomatic solutions, according to a new book titled “Untapped Power: Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion for Conflict and Development.”. The book, published Feb. 12, was edited by Carla Koppell, senior advisor for diversity, equity and inclusion in...

thehoya.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
World Economic Forum

How can AI support diversity, equity and inclusion?

Black History Month takes place during the month of February in the US, Canada and the UK. The civil rights movement in the US and emerging technology are closely intertwined, especially from a justice-oriented perspective. AI must be ethical and equitable in its approach to ensure it empowers communities and...
TECHNOLOGY
Detroit News

Opinion: Diversity, equity and inclusion belong in the classroom

Since everyone was once a student, teaching is a career about which everyone has an opinion. Sometimes, when we meet someone and they find out we are educators, they immediately take it as an invitation to share everything they think is wrong with the education system. A common complaint is about what schools don’t teach.
EDUCATION
WBUR

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives challenged in schools

Schools and teachers have been challenged by a tense political climate during the pandemic, with battles over masks, vaccines, racial justice and more. The fallout is now impacting broader diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in many public schools, says Dan Domenech, the executive director of AASA, The School Superintendents Association. He joins us to discuss.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DC
World Economic Forum

3 ways to advance corporate diversity, equity and inclusion

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Since 2020, employers have stepped up their efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. This means empowering employees to have uncomfortable conversations, and taking active steps to increase board diversity. Experience...
ECONOMY
Smithonian

Diverse and Inclusive Educational Resources for the Music Classroom and Beyond

While music has often been relegated to the edges of the curriculum in the U.S., there are many inspiring examples of how learning about, appreciating, playing, and creating music enhances children’s lives, and helps them navigate the complex world around them. As a practicing K–8th grade music educator, I have personally witnessed the ways in which participatory experiences with music from a wide variety of cultural settings can break down barriers of otherness, build bonds of humanity, and cultivate cultural sensitivity and empathy. These outcomes are so important, yet often overlooked in formal education systems. Smithsonian Folkways Learning Pathways (SFLP) is a new educational resource initiative that seeks to capitalize on the transformative power of music, moving it from the periphery of our education system to the center.
EDUCATION
The Tufts Daily

New GSBS application aims to increase equity, inclusivity

The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences is pictured on Feb. 11.Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily. A committee of faculty, staff and students recently revised the application for Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences to make it more equitable and accessible for the 2022 admissions cycle. The committee’s work was a project of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences’ Anti-Racist Working Group.
BOSTON, MA
Tree Hugger

The Tiny House Movement Needs More Inclusion, Diversity, and Representation

From the outside, the tiny house movement seems like it represents the best of what people can do when they think creatively outside of the box so they can live more freely and simply, and with less "stuff." There are now hundreds, if not thousands, of websites, podcasts, and social media accounts dedicated to the tiny house ethos of how small can indeed be beautiful.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy