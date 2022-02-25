ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

South Dakota AG crash prosecutors defend charging decisions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRqOi_0eObHskn00

The South Dakota prosecutors who charged the state's attorney general with misdemeanors in a 2020 fatal car crash defended their charging decision on Thursday to lawmakers weighing whether he should face impeachment charges.

The two prosecutors said neither the fact that criminal investigators doubted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's account of the crash on a rural highway nor the surrounding pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem swayed them to pursue more severe charges.

“I have to do what you can prove,” said Michael Moore , the Beadle County state's attorney who assisted the prosecution. “I need to have facts to show that you’re guilty of a crime and then I can charge you.”

Ravnsborg, who was elected to his first term in 2018, pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the September 2020 crash that killed a man walking near a rural highway. The attorney general first reported the crash as a collision with an animal. He has insisted that he did not realize he had killed the man, Joseph Boever, until he returned to the scene the next day and discovered his body.

As a House impeachment investigation committee has sifted through the crash investigation and questioned key figures in the crash probe and prosecution, a divide has become evident on the nine-member committee.

One group of lawmakers has questioned Ravnsborg's truthfulness and conduct during the crash investigation, while others have pursued a line of questioning about whether Noem was applying undue pressure to the prosecution as she pushed for Ravnsborg to be forced from his office.

“We don’t live in a vacuum. We know what the governor wanted us to do,” Moore said of Noem's push to bring more severe charges.

Hyde County Deputy State's Attorney Emily Sovell, who led the prosecution, said she took steps to avoid being influenced, including at one point excluding Noem's Secretary of Public Safety, Craig Price, from communication about the case. But Sovell said Noem's administration last year crossed a line in releasing video of Ravnsborg being interviewed by prosecutors while he was still facing charges. She said it made the job of the prosecution harder and could have tainted a jury.

Moore called it “an ethical violation for me as a prosecutor.”

However, the Department of Public Safety had argued that it was part of Noem's push for a higher level of transparency as the state's top law enforcement officer was under a criminal investigation.

Price defended the investigation on Twitter after the committee hearing, describing it as “first class.”

“I’m proud of the officers who dedicated so much time to seeking the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers raised questions about Ravnsborg's conduct following the crash as the committee questioned two of his top aides.

Tim Bormann, the attorney general's chief of staff, testified that when he spoke with Ravnsborg as he completed his trip in a borrowed car following the crash, he sounded “happy to be on the road getting home.”

“I hit something in the road," Ravnsborg had texted his top aides.

When the two men returned to the scene the next day and Ravnsborg discovered Boever's body, Bormann said the attorney general was “very shook.”

Lawmakers also questioned a conversation Ravnsborg had during the crash investigation with a supervisory agent at the Division of Criminal Investigation, which his office oversees, about what could be uncovered in a forensic exam of his phones. The Division of Criminal Investigation was recused from the case, but North Dakota investigators had taken Ravnsborg's phones to examine their data at the time.

David Natvig, the director of the Division of Criminal Investigation who was present for part of the conversation, described the interaction as “a pretty innocuous conversation between individuals who knew each other.”

However, the supervisory agent, Brent Gromer, documented what their conversation covered in a statement, which drew some lawmakers to raise questions about the conversation.

Natvig chalked the statement up the thorough work of a seasoned law enforcement officer.

The impeachment investigation committee gave no indication on the next direction of its probe, but scheduled its next meeting for March 10, the final day that lawmakers will be in Pierre for the legislative session.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two South Dakota men arrested and booked on several charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police arrested two 22-year-old South Dakota men following a traffic stop. Monday morning just before 12:30 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Highway 81 and Monroe Ave. Authorities said that the officer said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Michael Moore
The Independent

Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed `so much hatred'

The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S. "we’re moving in the right direction.”“Wrong is wrong and right is right,” Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. “No matter what it is, you’ve got to have consequences. No one is above laws.”Ransom, a 35-year-old social worker, was the only Black man on the jury that spent a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Noem
B102.7

Are You Looking For a Career in South Dakota Law Enforcement?

From police officers to assistant Police Chiefs, deputies to troopers, and animal services to crime scene techs. Currently, there are a wide variety of law enforcement openings in South Dakota. Before you start searching for that perfect job that fits your qualifications, look deep into yourself and choose the career...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Investigation
Wyoming News

#6. Lincoln County, South Dakota

- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 8,352 (+46.7% since 2010) - Housing units (2020): 26,227 - Housing units (2010): 17,875 Lincoln County, South Dakota—which is home to the city of Sioux Falls—has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade, and that growth is directly responsible for the amount of new housing that has been added in the area. A crucial reason for that growth is South Dakota’s extremely low tax levels, which have also helped the economy in Sioux Falls—and Lincoln County as a whole—to thrive. The affordable housing in the area has been another draw—but as residents have poured in, more housing has been needed, which is why there has been such substantial growth in Lincoln County over the last decade.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MS attorney general launches statewide domestic violence reporting system

MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi attorney general has launched a new statewide domestic violence reporting system. Mississippi Domestic Violence Reporting (MSDVR) is a user-friendly system that will promote accurate, secure, legible, and quickly accessible domestic violence reports, a release said. According to a release, the system will help law enforcement...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy