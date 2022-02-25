ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

‘My innocence was taken from me’: Former Solon band director sentenced for sexually abusing kids

By Suzanne Stratford
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM5L6_0eObDKkv00

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A former Solon High School band director has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of gross sexual imposition that police say occurred over decades.

Edward Kli n e was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court by Judge Timothy McCormick.

The 51-year-old had been indicted on 19 charges involving multiple victims, some of whom were just 12 years old when the abuse began.

‘Something was off’: Local woman says someone used Apple AirTag to track her

Prior to sentencing, the victims, who are now adults, bravely faced Kline in court and explained how the horrific abuse had forever traumatized them and changed their lives.

“Mr. Kline set up a marching band like a cult with himself as the leader,” said Jane Doe #4, “My innocence was taken from me before I even understood what innocence meant.”

The victim known as Jane Doe #4 detailed the grooming and abuse process that she says escalated and continued during all of her high school years.

She said Kline would pull her out of class and bring her to a room under the guise of making copies of paperwork for him, but then would inappropriately touch her and press himself against her.

“Mr. Kline’s hand up my skirt in a copy room was the first interaction I ever had with any man, those experiences were my intro to physical relationships for the rest of life,” she said, fighting back the tears.

Several of the women discussed lingering feelings of anxiety, fear and depression.

“The damage he did to my mind and my soul left me suicidal,” said Jane Doe #7, “This is a case of a monster who made a career of abusing children again and again and again.”

Eight victim impact statements were read in court, but the women said they believe there are more victims out there who are still afraid to come forward.

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

A police investigation began in 2020 when one of the women came forward who had been abused back in 2010.

Although he couldn’t look at the women, during sentencing, Kline did once again accept responsibility for his crimes.

“This was me and me alone who did this and for that I am eternally sorry,” said Kline.

Kline resigned from Solon in 2018 and his teaching license has since been revoked.

Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Some of the victims said they hope he uses his time behind bars to get serious counseling and help so that he never harms another child again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Solon, OH
Crime & Safety
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Solon, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Investigation leads to action for drivers fighting local camera tickets: I-Team

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just got action for a Medina couple fighting a traffic camera ticket from Newburgh Heights. Our investigation has also led to changes making it easier for all drivers to challenge camera tickets issued in that village. Newburgh Heights has become notorious for sending out tickets from an officer who can be […]
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Cdc#Solon High School#Apple
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Man who shot his 3 kids at church had restraining order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot his three children, one other person and himself Monday at a California church was estranged from the kids’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, an official says. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pregnant woman, man shot at Parma party center

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are continuing to investigate after two people, including a pregnant woman, were shot at a party center in Parma on Saturday evening. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the KD Party Center at 6085 State Road for a report of a large fight with shots fired, according to a […]
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP investigating after man killed in Ashtabula County vehicle crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating following a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Trumbull Township Sunday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post said the crash took place around 4:30 p.m. on SR-166 close to Dawsey Road. A 68-year-old man from Thompson, Ohio, was reportedly driving his Subaru Forester around […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy