‘My innocence was taken from me’: Former Solon band director sentenced for sexually abusing kids

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A former Solon High School band director has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges of gross sexual imposition that police say occurred over decades.

Edward Kli n e was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court by Judge Timothy McCormick.

The 51-year-old had been indicted on 19 charges involving multiple victims, some of whom were just 12 years old when the abuse began.

Prior to sentencing, the victims, who are now adults, bravely faced Kline in court and explained how the horrific abuse had forever traumatized them and changed their lives.

“Mr. Kline set up a marching band like a cult with himself as the leader,” said Jane Doe #4, “My innocence was taken from me before I even understood what innocence meant.”

The victim known as Jane Doe #4 detailed the grooming and abuse process that she says escalated and continued during all of her high school years.

She said Kline would pull her out of class and bring her to a room under the guise of making copies of paperwork for him, but then would inappropriately touch her and press himself against her.

“Mr. Kline’s hand up my skirt in a copy room was the first interaction I ever had with any man, those experiences were my intro to physical relationships for the rest of life,” she said, fighting back the tears.

Several of the women discussed lingering feelings of anxiety, fear and depression.

“The damage he did to my mind and my soul left me suicidal,” said Jane Doe #7, “This is a case of a monster who made a career of abusing children again and again and again.”

Eight victim impact statements were read in court, but the women said they believe there are more victims out there who are still afraid to come forward.

A police investigation began in 2020 when one of the women came forward who had been abused back in 2010.

Although he couldn’t look at the women, during sentencing, Kline did once again accept responsibility for his crimes.

“This was me and me alone who did this and for that I am eternally sorry,” said Kline.

Kline resigned from Solon in 2018 and his teaching license has since been revoked.

Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Some of the victims said they hope he uses his time behind bars to get serious counseling and help so that he never harms another child again.

