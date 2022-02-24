OWN’S NEW SERIES ‘MARRY ME NOW’ OFFERS A MODERN VIEW OF MARRIAGE PROPOSALS WITH WOMEN TAKING CHARGE

NEW YORK – February 25, 2022 – Chef Cliff Crooks is a charismatic and talented culinary director for a global restaurant group who is passionate about sharing all he has learned with struggling professional cooks in Chef Boot Camp, which returns for season two on Thursday, April 7th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. In the series, Cliff is tough, yet supportive and funny, as he leads boot camp each week for a new trio of self-nominated chefs from around the country who acknowledge they need to make big changes if they are to succeed in the food industry. Over three days, Cliff leads intense culinary drills that tests how these chefs cook under pressure, manage their time, and communicate. After a fundamentals round to assess their strengths and weaknesses, the stakes are high as Cliff welcomes the cooks to his own kitchen at BLT Prime where they must execute a live fast-paced dinner service and cook alongside the restaurant’s staff. Finally, the pros showcase their culinary creativity for a family meal to be shared by Cliff and their fellow chefs and decide if they will rededicate themselves to their career in food.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO