OWN’S NEW SERIES ‘MARRY ME NOW’ OFFERS A MODERN VIEW OF MARRIAGE PROPOSALS WITH WOMEN TAKING CHARGE

Six-Episode Series Premieres Tuesday, April 5th at 10pm ET/PT. NEW YORK – February 24, 2022 – Food Network star, acclaimed chef, and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian is looking to invest $250,000 of his resources for the next rising star in the restaurant world on the new Food Network competition series, Big Restaurant Bet, premiering Tuesday, April 5th at 10pm ET/PT. Through six, one-hour episodes, Geoffrey presents eight talented chefs with the opportunity to take the next step in their culinary career with challenges to determine who has what it takes to run their first restaurant. When it comes to developing and operating a successful restaurant, there is no one with more knowledge than Geoffrey, and he is putting his reputation on the line to lift up a new generation of chefs competing to make their restaurant vision come true. All episodes of Big Restaurant Bet are available to stream weekly beginning April 5th on discovery+.
