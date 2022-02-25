ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker has 25 points, Suns beat Thunder for 8th straight win

By CLIFF BRUNT
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LECK7_0eOb7qJ600
Suns Thunder Basketball Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points, 12 assists and a career-high six steals to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-104 on Thursday night.

Booker played point guard with All-Star Chris Paul out with a fractured right thumb. Booker finished with a season-high assist total and helped the Suns win their eighth straight game.

“I thought Devin managed the game well," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Oklahoma City collapsed on big man Deandre Ayton, limiting him to six points on five shots. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 21 points for the Suns, who have won 19 of 20 to improve to 49-10.

The Suns will try to turn Paul's absence into a growing experience.

“I feel like we can only get better from this," Suns forward Jae Crowder said. "Obviously, we’ve put ourselves in position to to have a cushion. But at the same time, we’re playing for something. We’re playing purposeful basketball each and every night.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 32 points in his return after missing 10 games because of a sprained right ankle. Rookie guard Josh Giddey, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, said he was glad to see Gilgeous-Alexander back.

“Love playing with him," Giddey said. "I think that chemistry is getting better and better over time. I think in a few years, we’re going to be one of the best backcourts in the league. So growing with him is something I’m loving doing.”

Phoenix led 31-14 at the end of the first quarter, outscoring Oklahoma City 14-0 in fast-break points behind nine steals.

The Thunder rallied in the second behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s nine points in the period. Crowder’s layup at the buzzer gave the Suns a 48-45 halftime lead. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points before the break.

The Thunder finally took the lead early in the third quarter, but the Suns regained control and led 85-77 heading into the fourth. Phoenix made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter after making 2 of 17 in the first half.

The Thunder cut it to 94-91 in the fourth quarter, but the Suns closed on a 30-13 run.

“The good thing is, we got that game out of the way,” Williams said. “I thought we had some rust in the pipes tonight, and we were able to get some of that out and get used to Book (Booker) playing some point.”

TIP-INS

Suns: Former Thunder G Cameron Payne missed his 14th straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Crowder scored 17 points.

Thunder: Lu Dort (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome (sore left hip), Mike Muscala (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (fractured right foot) and Kenrich Williams (sprained right knee) all sat out. ... Made 1 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and 6 of 31 overall.

BABY STEPS

The Suns added point guard Aaron Holiday in a recent trade with Washington. Williams thought it was too soon to start him.

“I’m just careful of putting too much on Aaron," Williams said. "You know, he just got here, he and Torrey (Craig). But it’s a lot tougher for Aaron to play the point guard position. And so I just thought we’d be better served having him come off the bench and just be Aaron.”

STREAK ENDS

Giddey’s run of consecutive triple-doubles ended at three. He was the first rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61 to have at least three straight triple-doubles.

Giddey had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Feb. 12 against Chicago. He posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists at New York on Feb. 14, then followed with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 16.

SUPER SUB

Aleksej Pokusevski had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder in just over 19 minutes of action. He made 5 of 10 field goals.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Indiana on Friday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Salina Post

No. 5 Baylor women win 8th in a row, beat Jayhawks

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with an 85-77 victory over Kansas. Smith only had one assist, but that came on Ja'Mee Asberry's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Aaron Holiday
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Ty Jerome
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Jae Crowder
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy