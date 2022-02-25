ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Lofton, Archibald lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 83-79

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 16 points and Amorie Archibald scored 14 to lead Louisiana Tech to an 83-79 victory over Rice on Thursday night.

David Green and Cobe Williams added 12 points each for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Keaston Willis scored 11.

Carl Pierre had 20 points to lead the Owls (14-13, 6-9), who have lost four straight. Max Fiedler added 19 points and five assists. Travis Evee also scored 19, while Cameron Sheffield had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with six points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 3 NC State women chasing 3rd straight ACC tourney title

Wes Moore had moments of concern whether his third-ranked North Carolina State team was just waiting for the NCAA Tournament. The Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year doesn’t anymore, not with the Wolfpack aiming to follow the program’s first league regular-season title in 32 years with a third straight ACC Tournament title this week.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Louisiana State
City
Rice, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Cowboys QB Prescott has surgery on non-throwing shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern. McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine Tuesday he expects Prescott to be available...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy