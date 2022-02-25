ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed carries Southeast Missouri over UT Martin 76-69

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 21 points as Southeast Missouri beat UT Martin 76-69 on Thursday night.

Manny Patterson had 16 points for Southeast Missouri (13-16, 8-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Phillip Russell added 10 points.

KJ Simon had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-21, 4-13), who have now lost six straight games. Mikel Henderson added 19 points and Bernie Andre had 13 points.

The Redhawks evened the season series against the Skyhawks. UT Martin defeated Southeast Missouri 84-63 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

