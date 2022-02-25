ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tarleton State tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson had 22 points and Freddy Hicks added 20 points as Tarleton State got past Texas Rio Grande Valley 75-62 on Thursday night.

Tahj Small had 11 points for Tarleton State (13-15, 8-7 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added three blocks.

Justin Johnson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (7-21, 2-14), whose losing streak reached six games. Quinton Johnson II added 12 points. RayQuan Taylor had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Tarleton State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy