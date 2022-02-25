ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Appel leads South Dakota State over Oral Roberts in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Appel scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as South Dakota State won its 17th straight game, edging past Oral Roberts 106-102 in overtime on Thursday night.

Appel, who entered with a career-high of 20 points, made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He finished 16 of 20 from the field to help secure his first career double-double.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for South Dakota State (26-4, 17-0). Baylor Scheierman tied a season high with 26 points and had seven assists.

Max Abmas had 34 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored a career-high 25 points. Issac McBride had 18 points. Elijah Lufile had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 13 points and three blocks.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 82-76 on Dec. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

No. 3 NC State women chasing 3rd straight ACC tourney title

Wes Moore had moments of concern whether his third-ranked North Carolina State team was just waiting for the NCAA Tournament. The Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year doesn’t anymore, not with the Wolfpack aiming to follow the program’s first league regular-season title in 32 years with a third straight ACC Tournament title this week.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oral Roberts
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

779K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy