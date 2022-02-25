Appel leads South Dakota State over Oral Roberts in OT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Luke Appel scored a career-high 41 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as South Dakota State won its 17th straight game, edging past Oral Roberts 106-102 in overtime on Thursday night.

Appel, who entered with a career-high of 20 points, made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He finished 16 of 20 from the field to help secure his first career double-double.

Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points for South Dakota State (26-4, 17-0). Baylor Scheierman tied a season high with 26 points and had seven assists.

Max Abmas had 34 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 12-5 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens scored a career-high 25 points. Issac McBride had 18 points. Elijah Lufile had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 13 points and three blocks.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 82-76 on Dec. 22.

