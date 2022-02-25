ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen F. Austin edges Sam Houston St. 69-67

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Jackson-Posey made a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left to lift Stephen F. Austin over Sam Houston 69-67 on Thursday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 18 points as Stephen F. Austin won its seventh straight game. Latrell Jossell had 15 points for the Lumberjacks (19-8, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 11 points. Calvin Solomon had six assists.

Tristan Ikpe had 15 points for the Bearkats (17-12, 12-4). Savion Flagg added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Javon Grant had 12 points.

The Lumberjacks evened the season series against the Bearkats. Sam Houston defeated Stephen F. Austin 49-41 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

