Accessible Gamer Smartphone Models

Take great pictures with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The series includes the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11. They offer a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. Furthermore, they have 2 screen sizes—6.67″ and 6.43″—as well as a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. Moreover, they provide a DCI-P3 wide color gamut and reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness. With a flat-edge-body, they have dual super linear speakers at the top and bottom for immersive stereo sound. Furthermore, the 11 Pro 5G, 11 Pro, and 11S have 108 MP primary camera sensors. Moreover, their 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera delivers a 118º viewing angle while the 2MP macro camera picks up the details. Beyond the cameras, the 11 Pro 5G has the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 2.2 GHz speeds.
