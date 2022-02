Former NHLer Sean Avery was released Friday by the Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League -- just two days after they signed the 41-year-old forward. Avery last appeared in an NHL game on Dec. 10, 2011, while a member of the New York Rangers. He had been placed Wednesday on the team's reserve list and the team announced on Friday that he was released from his standard player contract.

